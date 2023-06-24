SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Despite grabbing an early lead, the TinCaps surrendered four unanswered runs in a 4-1 loss to South Bend on Saturday.

Marcos Castañon blasted a RBI single in the first inning, but that was the lone run for the TinCaps on the night.

Fort Wayne remained in front until the bottom of the fourth inning when South Bend posted a 2-run inning. Kevin Made finished with two RBI, including a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The TinCaps will look to clinch a series win on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m.