FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps right fielder Joshua Mears homered, but the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) stormed back late for a 6-4 victory on a pleasant Thursday night at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne also got a two-run double in the fourth inning by designated hitter Carlos Luis. The ‘Caps scored all four of their runs in the fourth frame.

Right-hander Victor Lizarraga, the No. 7 rated Padres prospect, turned in four strong innings in his start, striking out four. Reliever Ethan Routzahn chipped in two shutout innings out of the bullpen.

Great Lakes didn’t begin to cut into Fort Wayne’s 4-0 lead until the top of the fifth, when third baseman Taylor Young blasted a two-run homer, trimming the deficit to two.

The Loons inched closer on a wild pitch in the sixth, then took the lead for good in the eighth on a two-run double by shortstop Alex Freeland. Freeland would come around to score the final run on a ground ball later that same inning.

Next Game: Friday, April 28 vs. Great Lakes Loons (7:05 p.m.)