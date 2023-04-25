FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite taking an early 2-0 in the third inning, the TinCaps surrendered four unanswered runs to drop the first of a 6-game series against Great Lakes on Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne has now lost six of their last seven games following Tuesday’s outing.

The TinCaps took control early on a RBI triple by Nathan Martorella in the third inning. Lucas Dunn would follow that up by driving home Martorella on a line drive to right field.

After three more scoreless innings, Great Lakes tied the game with a pair of runs in the seventh inning. The Loons would add two more in the eighth to go in front for good.

Fort Wayne looks to even this week’s series on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.