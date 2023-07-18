FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps returned home to Parkview Field on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t a happy homecoming as the Caps fell behind by eight runs early on the way to an 8-5 loss at the hands of the visiting Lake County Captains.

Lake County scored four runs in the top of the first off Fort Wayne lefty Robbie Snelling, the no. 4 prospect in the San Diego Padres organization.

Lake County led 8-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but a Nathan Martorella sac fly would get the TinCaps on the scoreboard. Graham Pauley followed with a two-run home run in the sixth while Carlos Luis tallied his own sac fly in the bottom of the seventh. Anthony Vilar hit his first home run of the season – a solo shot in the eighth – to cut Fort Wayne’s deficit to three runs, but that was as close as the TinCaps would get.

These two teams continue their series at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at Parkview Field.