APPLETON, Wisc. (WANE) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers clinched the 6-game series over the TinCaps with a 4-2 win over Fort Wayne on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin raced out of the gates with the game’s first six runs, highlighted by a solo home run by Joe Gray in the bottom of the third inning.

Fort Wayne got on the board with a solo shot by Joshua Mears, his eighth of the season. Robert Hassell also hit a 2-RBI double in the top of the eighth inning to cut the deficit to three.

The TinCaps and Timber Rattlers wrap up their series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.