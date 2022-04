DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – The 2022 season is underway for the TinCaps after opening the season in Dayton on Friday night.

Prior to starting the season, WANE 15’s Josh Ayen caught up with team broadcaster John Nolan to preview this year’s edition of the TinCaps.

Nolan has been the lead voice of the TinCaps for radio and television for the past seven seasons.

The TinCaps’ home opener is on Tuesday against the South Bend Cubs.