APPLETON, Wisc. (WANE) – Despite holding the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to two hits on Sunday, the TinCaps gave up four runs in the final inning to lose, 4-3, in the series finale.

With bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Wisconsin’s Alex Hall hit a walk-off single to right field, scoring Joe Gray and Tristan Peters. The TinCaps walked 5-of-7 batters leading up to Hall’s appearance the plate, giving up two runs in the process.

Angel Solarte, Olivier Basabe and Jack Stronach each knocked in an RBI on Sunday, giving the TinCaps their 3-0 lead entering the final frame.

Sunday’s loss continues a 2-week skid for the TinCaps. Since starting the season 10-5, Fort Wayne has lost 10 of their last 12 games.

The TinCaps return to the Hoosier state for a 6-game series with South Bend starting Tuesday.