FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps catapulted out of the gates with 5-run first inning, clinching a 7-2 win over Beloit in Sunday’s series finale.

Carlos Luis started the scoring for Fort Wayne with a RBI double to right field, bringing home Marcos Castañon. A 2-RBI single by Lucas Dunn, a RBI triple from Cole Cummings and a sac fly from Colton Bender yielded a total of five runs for the TinCaps.

Kervin Pichardo and Jakob Marsee also drove in a run later in the game to pad onto Fort Wayne’s lead.

The TinCaps now sit at 11-22 on the season following Sunday’s win. Fort Wayne has Monday off before travelling to Dayton for a 6-game series. Game one is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.