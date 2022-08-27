MIDLAND, Mich. – The TinCaps one-hit the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) in an 8-0 win on Saturday night at Dow Diamond. Starting pitcher Jose Espada and reliever Nick Thwaits teamed up for the team’s first one-hitter in more than three years.

Fort Wayne’s last one-hitter was thrown on Aug. 4, 2019 at Parkview Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Left-handed Joey Cantillo pitched eight no-hit innings in that game.

The 25-year-old Espada tossed six one-hit innings in this one with a career-high 10 strikeouts, while Thwaits worked three perfect frames for the save. Meanwhile, offensively, the TinCaps (20-32, 47-71) started off on the right foot with a pair of walks in the top of the first. After one run scored on an error, Agustín Ruiz blasted his sixth home run of the season. The right fielder’s 395-foot, three-run shot extended his hitting streak to five games with a three-hit night. The homer was his third in his last seven games. The TinCaps led 4-0 after one.

That was more than enough run support for Espada. The only hit he allowed was a single with two outs in the fifth inning, while he worked around three walks over the first two innings.

The pitching success was even more remarkable given Great Lakes (32-21, 72-47) entered the night with the best team OPS (.750) in the Midwest League.

For good measure, Fort Wayne added two more in the third with the help of four walks in that frame. It was 6-0 ‘Caps after three.

Third baseman Carlos Luis provided an RBI single in the fourth and center fielder Justin Farmer came through with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Fort Wayne ended up walking 11 times in the game, tying a season-high for a nine-inning game. Four walks were drawn by second baseman Lucas Dunn.

The TinCaps have a chance to earn a split of the series with the Midwest League’s best team by record on Sunday.