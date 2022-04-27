FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps were downed, 2-0, Wednesday evening by the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) in a pitcher’s duel at Parkview Field. ‘Caps pitchers struck out a season-high 18 batters.

The TinCaps (10-7) and Dragons (13-4) combined for just six hits in the game.

Fort Wayne right-handed starter Ryan Bergert dealt in his five innings of work. Bergert struck out seven batters, while allowing only two hits and one run – a solo homer from Alex McGarry in the fourth. Over his last three starts, the West Virginia alum has pitched at least four innings and only surrendered a single run to each team.

Reliver Felix Minjarez entered the game in the sixth inning and dominated. Minjarez struck out every batter he faced over a two-inning span. The Californian has fanned 21 batters in 10 innings this season.

Jarryd Dale, who ranks top five in the Midwest League in extra-base hits, notche a pair of singles. The shortstop also stole his fifth base of the season. Dale also singled in the ninth inning as part of the late ’Caps rally that ended with the tying runs on base.

Robert Hassell III kept his on-base streak going with an infield single to third base in the first. Hassell has reached base safely in every game this season with hits in all but two contests.

Next Game: Thursday, April 28 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Blake Snell (Scheduled MLB Rehab Appearance)- Dayton Probable Starter: RHP James Proctor