APPLETON, Wisc. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps had won three consecutive road games, but fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate), 9-0, on Tuesday night at Fox Cities Stadium in their series opener.

TinCaps (11-11) catcher Brandon Valenzuela, who MLB.com ranks as the No. 19 San Diego Padres prospect, had a two-hit performance, along with shortstop Jarryd Dale. Right fielder Joshua Mears also singled, as did left fielder Corey Rosier, who extended his on-base streak to 17 games — the third longest active streak in the Midwest League. Dale and Rosier each stole a base, too.

However, the Timber Rattlers (13-9) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, and pulled away with six runs in the fifth and shortstop Antonio Pinero added a solo home run in the sixth as an exclamation point.

Fort Wayne finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left six on base, while Wisconsin went 5-for-10 in those situations. The T-Rats were clutch as well, driving in seven of their runs with two outs.

‘Caps reliever Nick Thwaits, a Fort Recovery High School (Ohio) grad, threw a scoreless inning of relief in the eighth.

On a night with the temperature in the 40s, the game took 2 hours and 4 minutes.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 4 @ Wisconsin (7:40 p.m.)