LANSING, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 2-0, to the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate) at Jackson Field on Thursday evening, ending a four-game win streak.

Lugnuts (4-8) starter Grant Holman pitched through trouble to post six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.The TinCaps had runners in scoring position in five of Holman’s six innings. Twice leadoff hitter Corey Rosier got to second base. In the first inning, he singled and stole second. In the sixth inning, he walked and was pushed to second by a Robert Hassell III single. Both times, the Lansing hurler Holman found a way to get out of the inning unscathed.

Fort Wayne (7-5) finished 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving five on base.

‘Caps cleanup hitter Brandon Valenzuela clubbed a double to left field to leadoff the second inning. He was on third due to a successful sacrifice from shortstop Jarryd Dale moments later. Again, Holman danced out of the jam. The righty used a strikeout and a groundout to former TinCaps infielder turned Lugnuts second basemen Euribiel Angeles to hold Valenzuela put.Fort Wayne third basemen Olivier Basabe had a strong night at the plate despite the shutout. Basabe had two hits and stole a base.On the other side, TinCaps pitchers nearly kept pace. Starter Ryan Bergert was strong, striking out seven and allowing only one run in four innings. Bergert struck out the first four batters he faced to begin the game but made his lone mistake on a solo home run to the fifth batter, Austin Beck.Edwuin Bencomo entered in relief of Bergert and threw three innings. Bencomo also surrendered just one unlucky run in his appearance. Beck again knocked in the run, this time on an infield single — aided by the setting sun causing the ‘Caps to lose the ball in the glare — that scored Angeles to make it 2-0 after six.

The Lugnuts bullpen locked it down from there to the finish.Next Game: Friday, April 22 @ Lansing Lugnuts (6:05 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Jackson Wolf

Lansing Probable Starter: RHP Stevie Emanuels