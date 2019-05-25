TinCaps blanked by Loons in series opener Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes (Los Angeles Dodgers) feasted at the plate on Friday night, smacking 20 hits in a 7-0 win over Fort Wayne at Dow Diamond. The Loons had at least two hits in all but one inning.

The Loons (29-16) landed the knockout punch in the first, scoring five runs on six hits. Dillon Paulson (double), Jair Camargo (single), James Outman (sacrifice fly), Leonel Valera (single), and Dan Robinson (single) provided the runs.

Great Lakes added to their lead in the second, when Chris Roller smacked a solo home run to left field leading off the inning. It was the third home run of the season for the native Texas.

The Loons tacked on a run in the fifth on a Jacob Amaya RBI single. It ended an impressive streak forAdrian Martinez – the TinCaps right-hander had gone his first 18.2 innings in the month of May (seven appearances, including tonight) without surrendering an earned run.

Second basemanXavier Edwards had a pair of hits for the ’Caps, raising his batting average to .351. Third basemanTucupita Marcano singled to maintain his .307 average, while catcher Juan Fernandezalso singled to boost his average to .288. Shortstop Justin Lopez drew two walks—his second multi-walk game of the season.

Fort Wayne had won its previous four games during a 6-1 homestand at Parkview Field.

Next Game

Saturday, May 24 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHPRamon Perez

- Loons Probable Starter:RHP Zach Willeman

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn