TinCaps blanked by Loons in series finale

MIDLAND, Mich. – The TinCaps fell in the series finale to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 3-0, on Monday night at Dow Diamond. Fort Wayne still won the series, as it took the first two games on Saturday and Sunday.

Great Lakes (8-10, 51-34) scored twice off of Joey Cantillo in the first via a bases loaded walk and an RBI groundout. From there, the 19-year-old from Hawaii settled back into his familiar groove, retiring the next nine batters he faced en route to a solid five-inning start. Cantillo did allow another run in the fifth, but struck out seven batters in his outing with just four total hits allowed.

Cody Tyler tossed a sterling relief outing for Fort Wayne, going three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. The left-hander entered the evening with an ERA of 2.08 and a 0.96 WHIP.

The TinCaps (6-12, 39-47) tried to mount a rally in the ninth inning, as Tucupita Marcano and Grant Little each singled to lead off the frame. After a flyout, Dwanya Williams-Sutton walked to load up the bases with one out. Yet, a groundball turned into a double play and allowed the Loons to salvage one game from the series.

Next Game

Wednesday, July 10 @ Burlington (7:30 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers

– Bees Probable Starter: RHP Luis Alvarado

