TinCaps blank Whitecaps in season opener as baseball returns to Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps scored early and often on Tuesday night as Fort Wayne bested the visiting West Michigan Whitecaps 8-0 in the 2021 season opener at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. With the bases loaded Jawuan Harris grounded to short with Kelvin Melean out at second on a force play. However, in the effort to turn a double play the Whitecaps shortstop’s throw to first got away, allowing both Jonny Homza and Dwayna Williams-Sutton to score to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third Justin Lopez drilled a 3-run home run to right center field, upping the TinCaps lead to 5-0.

The TinCaps added some insurance in the bottom of the seventh when Melean hit a three-run triple to make it an 8-0 game.

TinCaps starter Ethan Elliott went four innings, yielding no runs, one hit, and two walks while striking out nine.

Four TinCaps pitchers combined on the shutout, giving up just four hits while striking out 16.

The TinCaps and Whitecaps are set to play game two of their six-game series tomorrow at 7:05.