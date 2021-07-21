TinCaps bats come up big in 9-3 win over Dragons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – An offensive barrage pushed the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 9-3 win over the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) at Parkview Field on Wednesday night.

The nine runs for the TinCaps (31-37) came on 15 hits. Nine of the hits were for extra bases, and seven of those nine were doubles. Both marks were a season-high in a single game for Fort Wayne.

The Dragons (37-30) opened scoring against Fort Wayne starter Danny Denz. The first two runners reached base, the latter being an RBI double from shortstop Miguel Hernandez to plate second baseman Francisco Urbaez from first base.

In the second, the Dragons capitalized again. Center fielder Michael Siani, the Reds No. 5 prospect, laced a double to right-center field, and came in to give Dayton a 2-0 lead on a sacrifice fly from right fielder Mariel Bautista.

The TinCaps equalized in the fourth with a single swing. First baseman Luis Almanzar clubbed a two-run home run, his second of the year, just over the wall in left field off Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson.

In the sixth, the ‘Caps took the lead and continued to add. RBI doubles from center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza and Grant Little made it 4-2, and a fielding error and wild pitch put the finishing touches on a four-run inning.

A sacrifice fly plated the third Dayton run in the top of the seventh, but Fort Wayne extended their lead after the stretch. Catcher Adam Kerner doubled, second baseman Chris Givin ripped a sacrifice fly deep to right field, and Little also doubled to make it 9-3 Fort Wayne.

After scoring halted, relievers Austin Smith and Michell Miliano finished the game with two perfect innings. Five TinCaps had multiple base hits, including three for third baseman Kelvin Alarcon, who finished a home run shy of the cycle.

Next Game: Thursday, July 22 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

· – Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Anderson Espinoza

· – Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Eduardo Salazar

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com