TinCaps at Parkview Field for first time in over 600 days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps were back at Parkview Field for the for the first time in 606 days as the team held its first on-field activity in Fort Wayne since September 2, 2019.

With the 2020 season entirely wiped out due to the pandemic, it had been over a year and a half since the TinCaps stepped onto the field in the Summit City.

The TinCaps, who have moved up to the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres after serving as their Low-A affiliate for years, open the 2021 season next week.

On Tuesday, May 4, Fort Wayne hosts the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7 p.m.

The TinCaps will be managed again by Anthony Contreras, who will be in his fifth year lead the club.

