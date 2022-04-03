FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re one step closer to the start of the TinCaps season after the team arrived in Fort Wayne for the first time on Sunday.

The TinCaps spent spring training with the rest of the San Jose Padres organization in Arizona before making the trek to the Summit City.

One TinCaps player that has an extra reason to be excited about this season is pitcher Nick Thwaits, who grew up an hour away in Fort Recovery, Ohio. Thwaits is excited to play professional ball with a team that he is familiar with.

“Really confident coming into this year,” Thwaits said. “Hopefully we can build on that and get some wins for this team.”

After getting settled in, the team will have their spend the next few days practicing in Fort Wayne before Friday’s Opening Day in Dayton.

The TinCaps home opener is Tuesday, April 12 against the South Bend Cubs.