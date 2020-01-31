TinCaps announce Tatis Jr. bobblehead game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps will honor one of the up-and-coming star in the game of baseball, as the franchised announced their game against Lake County on July 5 will be “Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Night.”

Tatis, the current starting shortstop for the San Diego Padres, spent the 2017 season in Fort Wayne, crushing 21 home runs with 29 stolen bases while flashing elite defensive skills.

The bobbleheads will be limited to the first 2,000 fans. Single-game tickets for TinCaps games will go on sale February 12 at 8 a.m.