FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Major League Baseball’s Opening Day set for this week, the TinCaps’ season is not too far behind.

With just over a week to go until the start of the MiLB season, the Padres organization announced the Opening Day lineup for the TinCaps. Fort Wayne’s initial roster is headlined by shortstop Jackson Merrill. The 19-year old is rated as the 19th best prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.

Fort Wayne will also have some familiar faces this season, including right-handed pitcher Nick Thwaits, a Fort Recovery High School grad, outfielder Joshua Mears and catcher Brandon Valenzuela.

Leading the TinCaps in his first year as manager is Jonathan Matthews, who served as the team’s hitting coach from 2018-21.

Fort Wayne opens their season with a 3-game series at West Michigan on Thursday, Apr. 4. Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, Apr. 11 against Lake County.