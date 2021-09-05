TinCaps’ Angeles and Ornelas excel in road loss to Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – Despite No. 13 Padres prospect Euribiel Angeles notching his second straight three-hit night and right fielder Tirso Ornelas reaching base five times, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Saturday night at Dow Diamond, 8-6.

The TinCaps (51-56) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a solo home run from Angeles. Fort Wayne’s shortstop deposited his first High-A home run onto the berm in left-center field. The blast came a night after he had his first two doubles as a TinCap.

On the first pitch of the bottom of the first, the Loons (58-49) retaliated with a solo home run of their own. Left fielder Ryan Ward flicked a fly ball that just snuck past the left-field foul pole for his 25th home run of the year–second-most in High-A Central.

Great Lakes scored five unearned runs in the second due to three uncharacteristic errors. A fielding error on a short-hopper toward second base, two catcher’s interference calls, and a three-run double hit by second baseman and top-20 Dodgers prospect Jorbit Vivas highlighted the frame. Then designated hitter Carson Taylor drilled his eighth home run of the year in the third to push the Loons advantage to 7-1 after three innings.

Fort Wayne was resilient, though. In the top of the fifth, the TinCaps got one of two runs back thanks to Angeles. The 19-year-old ripped a single into center to score center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza from second. He singled and stole his 35th base of the season, moving into third in the league in that category. Angeles then came in to score on an RBI single from catcher and top-20 Padres prospect Brandon Valenzuela.

The ‘Caps cut the once-six run deficit all the way down to two with an RBI groundout from No. 3 Padres prospect Robert Hassell III and a run-scoring triple by Ornelas in the seventh. However, the TinCaps left the bases loaded in the inning. Fort Wayne finished 2-for-13 (.153) with runners in scoring position, stranding nine, while also having a baserunner out at third.

The Loons added one more insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with back-to-back doubles from Eddys Leonard and Taylor, who finished a triple shy of the cycle.

In the top of the ninth, Angeles walked and Ornelas singled him to third to open the inning. An RBI groundout from third baseman Zack Mathis scored Angeles, but the comeback bid halted there.

Angeles finished 3-for-4 with his home run, 2 RBIs, four runs scored, and a walk. Ornelas was 3-for-3, featuring his triple, plus an RBI and a walk.

Next Game: Sunday, Sept. 5 at Great Lakes (1:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: TBD

· Great Lakes Probable Starter: RHP Carlos Duran