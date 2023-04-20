PEORIA, Ill. (WANE) – The TinCaps’ road game on Thursday night against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) at Dozer Park was postponed by rain.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Friday night, with the first game set to begin at 6:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
Next Games: Friday, April 21 @ Peoria Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET)
- TinCaps Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect)
- Chiefs Game 1 Probable Starter: LHP Cooper Hjerpe (No. 6 Cardinals prospect)
- TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect)
- Chiefs Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Austin Love (No. 19 Cardinals prospect)