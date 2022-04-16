FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps earned their first shut-out victory of the season, only allowing two hits in a 6-0 win over South Bend.

Outfielder Robert Hassel started the scoring for Fort Wayne with an RBI single to left field, allowing Corey Rosier to come home in the bottom of the first.

First baseman Jack Stronach also had a strong showing, earning his first home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Once again the TinCaps’ bullpen had another strong showing. Jackson Wolf and reliever Edwuin Bencomo were the only pitchers to allow a hit for South Bend. In total, the TinCaps pitching staff threw 13 strikeouts on Saturday.

Fort Wayne and South Bend wrap up their 6-game series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.