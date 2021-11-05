TinCaps all-time wins leader Contreras named Triple-A manager for Phillies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After six years as the manager of the Fort Wayne TinCaps Anthony Contreras is moving on up as the franchise’s all-time wins leader will be the new Triple-A manager in the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

The Phillies have hired Anthony Contreras as their new triple A manager, farm director Preston Mattingly said. Contreras has managed since 2014 in San Diego's minor-league system and Mattingly was hired in Sept. from the Padres. — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) November 5, 2021

Contreras will be managing the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in 2022.

Contreras became Fort Wayne’s all-time wins leader in June of 2019 when he eclipsed Doug Dacenzo’s club record of 227 victories.

Contreras had been Fort Wayne’s manager since the 2016 season. He managed five season in Fort Wayne, with the 2020 minor league season cancelled due to the pandemic.