TinCaps ace Weathers goes 1-on-1 with WANE-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – TinCaps ace and the no. 7 overall pick in last summer’s MLB Draft Ryan Weather went one-on-one with WANE-TV on Monday as Fort Wayne was set to wrap up its 3-game series against the Dayton Dragons.

Weathers is the eighth-ranked prospect in the Padres farm system and was the TinCaps opening day starter. The 19-year old signed last July for $5.2 million dollars.

Weathers is currently 3-4 this season with a 3.24 ERA. He has struck out 66 batters in 66.2 inning and represented the TinCaps at the Midwest League All-Star Game.

Weathers is the son of former MLB pitcher David Weathers, who pitched 19 seasons in the majors and won a World Series championship with the Yankees in 1996.

