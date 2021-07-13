TinCaps ace Elliott promoted to Double-A San Antonio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ethan Elliott has been the TinCaps ace since the start of the season, but it appears he won’t be ending the season in Fort Wayne.

Elliott has been promoted to Double-A San Antonio as of Tuesday.

According to the TinCaps:

“Elliott departs after being one of the best pitchers in High-A Central this season. Here’s how his numbers stack up: 0.97 WHIP (2nd), 2.95 ERA (3rd), .204 Average Against (3rd), and 71 Strikeouts (4th). In other terms, Elliott struck out 11.02 batters per 9 innings (31% of batters faced), while walking only 2.02 per 9 (only 5% of batters faced). His ratio of 5.46 strikeouts to walks was 2nd best in the league. Batters whiffed at 13% of his pitches, the 5th highest rate in the HAC, as 65% of the pitches he threw were for strikes. Maybe the only area of concern for the 24-year-old is that he allowed a league-high 13 home runs. Elliott was the circuit’s Pitcher of the Month in May. Along the way, he pitched an “immaculate inning” on Opening Day against West Michigan, and tied a TinCaps record for most strikeouts in 6 innings, as he K-ed 13 at Lake County on May 16.”