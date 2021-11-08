TinCaps 2022 game times announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps (High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) have released the game times for their 2022 schedule at Parkview Field. The team also has announced that its 66-game home campaign will feature 25 fireworks nights.

New for 2022, based on feedback from fans, first pitch for Tuesday and Wednesday night games during the school year in April, May, and the second half of August will be at 6:35 p.m.

Other notes:

– After beginning the season at Dayton on April 8, Opening Day for the TinCaps at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 12 vs. the South Bend Cubs at 6:35 p.m.

– Saturday games in April are scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m.

– All Sunday games are set to start at 1:05 p.m. with the exception of Sept. 4, the eve of Labor Day, which will start at 6:05 p.m.

– All Thursday and Friday games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

– The TinCaps will start at 6:05 p.m. on Monday, July 4 and Saturday, July 16 for the City of Fort Wayne Fourth of July Fireworks and Three Rivers Festival Fireworks, respectively. Those fireworks are shot off from the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

– Wednesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 13 are scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

– Beginning in May, all Friday and Saturday games feature fireworks.

– The TinCaps also will have fireworks on Tuesday, June 21 and four Thursday nights in June, July, and August.

– While the team concludes its schedule at Lake County on Sept. 11, the final regular season home game at Parkview Field is Sunday, Sept. 4.

To secure priority access to tickets for the 2022 season, season tickets are on sale now by calling 260-482-6400. Fans can also get priority access to group tickets and suites. Click here for the 2022 TinCaps Hospitality Guide for more information.

Tickets to single games will go on sale closer to Opening Day.

The TinCaps will release their full promotional schedule at a later date. Please note that all elements of this schedule, including game times, are subject to change.

Click here for more details on the 2022 TinCaps schedule. Click here for a PDF of the schedule with game times.

In 2021, Parkview Field was ranked as the No. 1 game-day experience in all of Minor League Baseball. The ballpark hosts special events year-round. Visit ParkviewField.com for more information.