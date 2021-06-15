Tickets on sale for rest of TinCaps games, fireworks and theme nights added

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Tickets for the remainder of the 2021 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are on sale now. As Parkview Field’s capacity increases, the team has also added Fireworks Nights, Theme Nights, and more.

After the team returns from its current road trip, June 29 will mark the first TinCaps game of the 2021 season where every seat at Parkview Field will be available for purchase. This includes when the ’Caps are home on the Fourth of July.

“It hasn’t been an easy road to get here, but we couldn’t be more excited to see Parkview Field full again for the first time in nearly two full years,” said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President – Marketing & Promotions. “This wouldn’t be possible without the support of our fans, especially our season-ticket holders and corporate partners. Now we continue to work to maintain our reputation as the No. 1 ballpark experience in Minor League Baseball.”

While the TinCaps previously announced their daily lineup of promotions, including fireworks on Saturday nights, the team has added six more Friday fireworks dates (see below). On top of that, the ’Caps are planning Peanut Allergy Awareness Nights on July 20 and Sept. 7. Parkview Field also will host Theme Nights on Fridays, featuring celebrations of the ’80s, ’90s, country music, and more.

Fans can purchase tickets online, by phone (260-482-6400), and at the ballpark’s Ticket Office.

The TinCaps opened their 2021 season on May 4, with capacity limited to 30%. That was raised to 40% for games from June 1-13. Click here for the team’s complete 2021 schedule.

As the TinCaps prepare to host more fans, the team is actively hiring part-time, seasonal employees. Available positions include working in concessions, cleaning (overnight, third-shift), and more. Those interested can apply immediately at TinCapsJobs.com.

2021 TinCaps Fireworks Nights

· Saturday, June 12 vs. Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)

· Friday, July 2 vs. Great Lakes Loons (7:05 p.m.)

· Saturday, July 3 vs. Great Lakes Loons (6:35 p.m.)

· Sunday, July 4 vs. Great Lakes Loons (6:05 p.m.)

· Friday, July 9 vs. Lake County Captains (7:05 p.m.)

· Saturday, July 10 vs. Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)

· Friday, July 23 vs. Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)

· Saturday, July 24 vs. Dayton Dragons (6:35 p.m.)

· Friday, Aug. 13 vs. South Bend Cubs (7:05 p.m.)

· Saturday, Aug. 14 vs. South Bend Cubs (6:35 p.m.)

· Friday, Aug. 27 vs. Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)

· Saturday, Aug. 28 vs. Dayton Dragons (6:35 p.m.)

· Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (7:05 p.m.)

· Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (6:35 p.m.)

2021 TinCaps Theme Nights

· Friday, July 9 – ’90s Night

· Friday, July 23 – Summer Games Night

· Friday, Aug. 13 – Country Music Night

· Friday, Aug. 27 – ’80s Night

2021 TinCaps Peanut Allergy Awareness Nights

· Tuesday, July 20 vs. Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)

· Tuesday, Sept. 7 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (7:05 p.m.)