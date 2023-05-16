DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – Jairo Iriarte, Alan Mundo, and Adam Smith combined to throw the third no-hitter in franchise history – and first since 2013 – as the TinCaps bested the Dragons 6-0 on Tuesday night in Dayton to kick off their six-game series.

Iriarte did the bulk of the work, as the Fort Wayne starter struck out eight over six innings while allowing just one walk.

Mundo pitched 1.2 innings in relief while Smith threw the final 1.1 innings to complete the gem.

TinCaps outfielder Jakob Marsee made a diving catch in center field for the first out in the bottom of the ninth to help keep the no-hitter intact.

The TinCaps and Dragons play again Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m.