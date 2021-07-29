Three former Wizards, TinCaps playing in Olympics Games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Nearly 200 former Fort Wayne TinCaps and Wizards have gone from the 260 to “The Show,” playing in Major League Baseball. Now, a few are going from the 260 to Tokyo, as three former Fort Wayne players are set to compete in the Olympics.

Oliver Pérez pitched for the Wizards back in 2001. After 19 years in the big leagues, the lefty is capping off a remarkable career with the chance to play for his home country, Mexico.

Diego Gorís (pronounced: gor-EECE) spent the entirety of the 2013 season as an infielder with the TinCaps. Gorís played in the Padres organization through 2018, reaching Triple-A. He’s now representing his native country, the Dominican Republic.

Tim Federowicz (pronounced: fed-er-oh-VITCH) didn’t come through Parkview Field as a minor leaguer, but appeared in five games as a TinCap in July 2015 while rehabbing an injury. The major league veteran is a catcher for Team USA.

In addition to the United States, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, the six-nation tournament also includes Israel, South Korea, and the host, Japan. Opening round play begins Wednesday and culminates with the gold medal game on Aug. 7. This is the sport’s first appearance in the Olympics since 2008.

The TinCaps are celebrating the Summer Games on Friday night at Parkview Field as the team takes on the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The night is presented by Fort Wayne’s NBC.

Before the game, local U.S. Olympian Rachel Dincoff will remotely deliver a message to fans via the video board. The DeKalb High School 2012 grad from nearby Auburn is preparing to compete in the discus throw.

Meanwhile, Mike Marchesano, a Fort Wayne native who graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1994 and went on to pitch for Italy in the 2004 Olympics, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Fans will also be entertained by promotions with a Summer Games-theme, such as a rhythmic gymnastics contest between middle-aged dads and an inflatable equestrian competition.

Tickets are still available at TinCapsTickets.com, 260-482-6400, and the ballpark Ticket Office.