Take an inside look at maintaining Parkview Field with the TinCaps Grounds Crew

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Tincap’s grounds crew is still hard at work even when baseball isn’t, the crew took WANE-15 for an inside look into what goes in to making the field look flawless.

Head Groundskeeper for the TinCaps, Keith Winter decribes his job as a “labor of love.”

“Our goal for when the game starts is for the field to be as perfect as it can. When the games over and it’s tore up, we do it all over again,” Winter said.

Baseball or no baseball, the crew keeps the same mindset.

“You create a situation where you strive for excellence and that’s what we’ve done and tried to do even with no games being played,” Winter said.

One of the toughest parts of Winter’s job is the field’s grass. Under a foundation of sand, no nutrients get to the grass on its own, so the grass relies on Winter and his crew to hand feed it the materials it needs to stay lavish.

Winter told WANE-15 that in a way, this stop of play has been good at least for the field. With games paused, the ground takes a significant drop in its wear and tear which means it’s healthier and more revitalized.

Through everything that has happened this baseball season, the grounds crew has taken the positive approach. “We’ve adjusted, we make the best of it. I believe you get bitter or better, we’re going to choose to get better,” Winter said.

Winter is in his tenth-year with the Fort Wayne TinCaps.