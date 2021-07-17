Stong pitching from Espinoza leads TinCaps to road win

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – Strong pitching led the TinCaps to a 3-1 road win against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Padres No. 11 prospect Anderson Espinoza started and threw three no-hit innings. The right-hander, who’s making his way back from two Tommy John surgeries, walked one but struck out two. Of his 32 pitches, 18 were strikes.

After Espinoza, Moises Lugo came on and fired four scoreless innings. The righty struck out nine, with no walks and only two singles allowed.

Meanwhile, Fort Wayne (29-36) broke the scoring seal in the sixth. With reliever Zac Shepherd just into the game for West Michigan (30-34), shortstop Chris Givin was hit by a pitch and then scored as left fielder Grant Little doubled to the left-field corner. Right fielder Agustin Ruiz flew out deep to right field to advance Little to third, setting up designated hitter Tirso Ornelas to plate Little on a groundout to third base.

Then in the seventh, the TinCaps added insurance. Third baseman Kelvin Alarcon reached on an error. Second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza moved Alarcon to second with a sacrifice bunt for catcher Adam Kerner, who brought him in with a single to left field.

In just his second appearance at the High-A level, Michell Miliano tossed a scoreless eighth. Though he allowed a solo home run to Tigers No. 11 prospect Gage Workman, Wen-Hua Sung closed out the ninth for his first save in Minor League Baseball.

Overall, Fort Wayne pitchers struck out 13 against just one walk.

The ‘Caps have split the first six contests of the seven-game series.

Next Game: Sunday, July 18 @ West Michigan (6:05 p.m.)