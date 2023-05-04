The Indianapolis Colts will once again visit Parkview Field for a Fort Wayne TinCaps game as part of the “Colts At Bat” tour on Thursday, May 25 when the TinCaps host the Oakland A’s-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts. Fans will have the chance to meet defensive tackle Grover Stewart, Colts Cheer, and Blue the Mascot, as well as receive exclusive giveaways and more.

The Colts will provide several elements for fans attending the game, including autographs from Grover (5:35-6:30 p.m.), cheerleader performances and autographs, and Blue participating in promotions, plus giveaways and an NFL Play 60 zone. Grover and Blue will throw out ceremonial first pitches, too.

Fans must purchase a ticket to the game in order to participate in the “Colts at Bat” activities inside Parkview Field. Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, at the Parkview Field Ticket Office, and by calling 260-482-6400. The May 25 game is also a Thirsty Thursday™, presented by Rudy’s, featuring $2 domestic draft beers and other drink specials.

Gates will open to fans at 5:35 p.m. with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Visit colts.com/events/coltsatbat for more details.

Stewart was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round in 2017 out of Albany State. Through his first six NFL seasons, the 29-year-old has 207 total tackles and 8 ½ sacks.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Colts back to Parkview Field for a game,” said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions. “Grover is a fan-favorite for sure and Blue might be the most popular mascot in sports today. We’re so excited to have Colts Cheer and the rest of the Colts Events team join us also. We appreciate all that the Colts do off the field for our community.”

Special Notes: The Colts encourage all fans to arrive early at Parkview Field. The line for autographs may be cut off at any time to ensure the tour remains on schedule. Inclement weather or traffic may cause for late arrival or early departure. Fans will be allowed one autograph person; fans may get back in line for additional autographs.

Click here to see the full 2023 TinCaps promotional schedule.