FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An instructional assistant at Carroll High School is speaking out after she says she was fired for choosing not to wear a mask but still complying with the rules: she was outside six feet of other people throughout the school day.

"Out of his mouth did not come 'you're fired,'" instructional assistant Claire South said. "I want to make that clear because that is the honest truth. He did not say 'you're fired.' But in two different instances, in two different settings, I reiterated that I was not resigning and this was a fire and he said 'okay.'"