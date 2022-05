SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Matt Mervis broke a 7-7 tie with a 2-run blast in the bottom of the ninth inning as the South Bend Cubs bested the Fort Wayne TinCaps 9-7 to open a six-game series on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field.

The TinCaps took a five-run lead in the top of the sixth inning when Jack Stronach hit his second homer of the season to make it a 7-2 ballgame, but the TinCaps bullpen was unable to hang on.

These two teams continue their series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in South Bend.