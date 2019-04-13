TinCaps drop series opener despite homer from Solomon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The TinCaps’ four-game winning streak came to an end in a 5-2 loss to the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Fort Wayne (6-3) fell despite holding an early 2-0 lead.

The ‘Caps started the scoring in the top of the second inning. After left fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton walked, designated hitter Blake Hunt hit an RBI double to left field. Hunt ranks in the top 10 in the Midwest League in both doubles (4) and RBIs (7).

The TinCaps extended their lead to 2-0 when first baseman Lee Solomon crushed the first pitch of the third inning over the wall in left. It was Solomon’s first home run of the season.

The Hot Rods (4-5), however, equalized in their half of the third. Shortstop Osmy Gregorio clubbed a game-tying two-run homer into the right-field bullpen.

The score remained locked, 2-2, into the bottom of the seventh. Bowling Green moved in front with two outs on a wild pitch with Gregorio at third base. The Rods added to their lead thanks to a two-run double by first baseman Kaleo Johnson.

Fort Wayne’s 19-year-old starter Joey Cantillo struck out six across four innings, using 75 pitches.

Next Game

Saturday, April 13 @ Bowling Green

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Mosser

- Hot Rods Probable Starter: RHP Caleb Sampen

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn