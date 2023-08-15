FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps starting pitcher Robby Snelling (No. 3 Padres prospect) tossed six quality innings and fanned seven, but the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) took the series opener, 6-4, on an unseasonably cool Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

Snelling, ranked the third-best left-handed pitcher in Minor League Baseball, threw a career-high 98 pitches in his start. Over his last four starts, the 19-year-old has given up just three earned runs over 22 innings, striking out 27 along the way.

Catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) made his Parkview Field debut after joining the club on the road in Lansing. He finished the game 2-for-4, notching his second High-A RBI in the process.

Fort Wayne (23-20, 56-53) jumped on the board in the first inning thanks to a wild pitch, scoring second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño (No. 27 Padres prospect).

Dayton (24-19, 57-52) responded quickly though, tying the contest in the second inning on shortstop Edwin Arroyo’s (No. 3 Reds prospect) run-scoring single. The Dragons grabbed the lead in the third with an RBI single by first baseman Ruben Ibarra.

In the top of the seventh, the Dragons scored four more, highlighted by designated hitter Cade Hunter’s two-run double. Dayton led at the stretch, 6-1.

But the ‘Caps rallied in the bottom half. Reiging Midwest League Player of the Week Jakob Marsee (No. 12 Padres prospect), Fort Wayne’s center fielder, knocked in a run with his third single of the game, making it 6-2. Marsee has tallied multiple hits in six of his last seven games.

Marsee later scored on an error before Salas drove home first baseman Nathan Martorella (No. 10 Padres prospect) on a ground ball up the middle, inching the ‘Caps closer at 6-4.

Reliever Dennis Boatman earned a six-out save, working the eighth and ninth for Dayton.

TinCaps pitcher José Geraldo registered two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Fort Wayne now trails West Michigan by 1 1/2 games in the Midwest League East Division’s second-half postseason race, with 23 games remaining in the regular season.

It was just 69 degrees as the game started on the coolest Aug. 15 in the Summit City’s history.

Next Game: Wednesday, Aug. 16 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)