FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps saw their 6-game winning streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to West Michigan on Saturday night at Parkview Field. That matches the longest winning streak for Fort Wayne since June 2018.

After five scoreless innings, West Michigan cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the sixth inning. Marcos Castañon answered with a RBI single in the bottom of the frame, scoring Nerwilian Cedeño. That turned out to be the only run of the night for Fort Wayne.

Tied 1-1 heading into the eighth inning, West Michigan batted in a pair of runs to retake the lead. Fort Wayne couldn’t respond in the final innings.

Despite the loss, Robby Snelling looked solid in his first start at Parkview Field. Snelling, 19, tossed 5.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits and two walks. Snelling also retired five batters in the start.

The TinCaps look to head to the All-Star break on a high note as they wrap up their 6-game series against West Michigan. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.