COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – Left-hander Robbie Snelling, the no. 4 overall prospect in the San Diego Padres farm system, was electric on Tuesday, striking out nine over six scoreless innings to lead the TinCaps to a 4-1 win over West Michigan in the first game of a six-game series between the two teams.

Nathan Martorella broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth with a solo home run. Martorella leads the Midwest League with 15 home runs and 65 RBI.

Albert Fabian blasted a two-run shot in the top of the ninth to give the TinCaps a 3-0 lead. Fort Wayne would tally another run in the top half of the inning to build a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. West Michigan would avoid the shutout with a sacrifice fly from Josh Crouch to plate Gage Workman, but that was the only run the host would push across all night.

The TinCaps and Whitecaps continue their series at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday.