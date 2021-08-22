Skender, new pitchers lead TinCaps to win

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – It was a different route, but the same destination as the TinCaps won their second in a row over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) at LMCU Ballpark. Following an 11-1 victory on Friday, Fort Wayne pulled out a 2-1 win on Saturday night.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning, Ethan Skender sparked the TinCaps (45-50) comeback. The designated hitter drove home catcher Tyler Malone, who had doubled, with a double of his own. Then Skender showed off his speed, and his baseball smarts.

Second baseman Ripken Reyes laid down a gem of a bunt along the third-base line. West Michigan’s pitcher, catcher, and third baseman all went toward the ball, waiting for it to potentially roll foul. But it never did. Skender alertly recognized that no one was covering the plate so after advancing from second to third, he didn’t stop and dashed home to score. From second. On a bunt. Halfway down the third-base line.

So while Fort Wayne didn’t light it up offensively like the night before, the pitching was once again just as solid. Gabe Mosser, working his way back from the Injured List, started for the first time in more than a month. He tossed two scoreless innings.

Lefty Gabe Morales, just called up this week from Low-A Lake Elsinore, spun four innings of one-run ball, allowing merely a two-out run in the fourth. Morales struck out four as he scattered three hits and two walks. After him, it was another debut.

Chase Walter, the 6-foot-7 righty also added from Lake Elsinore this week, pitched a perfect seventh and eighth. Finally, Wen-Hua Sung converted his fourth save in as many tries.

The TinCaps have a chance to earn a split of the six-game series, and take the season series, on Sunday. Fort Wayne has gone 9-8 against West Michigan (45-50) so far.

Next Game: Sunday, Aug. 22 @ West Michigan (2:00 p.m.)