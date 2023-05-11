FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps snapped a 2-game losing skid with a 9-5 win over Beloit on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

Trailing 5-3 after the seventh inning stretch, the TinCaps dropped five innings to take control of the game for good. The rally began on a RBI single to left field by Marcos Castañon, scoring Kervin Pichardo. A wild pitch brought the deficit to one, with Lucas Dunn tying the game on a sac fly to right field.

Brandon Valenzuela then put the TinCaps in front on a base hit to center field. With the help of a Beloit fielding error, the TinCaps added two more runs in that sequence.

Castañon led the TinCaps with two RBI, with Dunn, Carlos Luis, Valenzuela and Justin Farmer also driving in a run.

Fort Wayne looks to even the 6-game series on Friday. Weather permitting, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.