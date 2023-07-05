FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – July 4 may be in the rearview mirror, but the TinCaps offense continued to explode in a 6-1 win over West Michigan on Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne has now won four straight games, including seven of their last nine games.

West Michigan took an early 1-0 lead on a RBI single in the top of the fourth inning. Despite allowing a run, TinCaps starting pitcher Austin Krob held West Michigan to the lone score while throwing five complete innings.

The TinCaps finally struck after the seventh inning stretch. Fort Wayne tied the game at 1-1 after Jakob Marsee walked with bases loaded. Marcos Castañon put the TinCaps in front for good on a 2 RBI single to left center field. Nathan Martorella added to Fort Wayne’s lead on a RBI single to right field. Lucas Dunn capped off the burst with a 2-run triple deep to left center field.

Fort Wayne continues their 6-game series against West Michigan on Thursday, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.