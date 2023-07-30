COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – For a second straight day, a costly eighth inning from the TinCaps resulted in a 6-5 loss to West Michigan on Sunday. The TinCaps wrap up their 6-game series with a 3-3 split.

With Dayton defeating Great Lakes on Sunday, the TinCaps are tied for the Midwest League’s East Division lead with just over a month left in the season.

Graham Pauley continued his hot start in Fort Wayne, crushing a 2-run shot in the top of the first inning to give the TinCaps a 2-0 lead. West Michigan responded with a pair of runs on a fielding error in the second inning.

Tied at 2-2, the TinCaps regained the lead in the seventh inning. Both Juan Zabala and Kervin Pichardo drove in a run to give Fort Wayne a 4-2 lead.

West Michigan took control for good with a huge eighth inning. The Whitecaps plated four runs to pull ahead, 6-4. Fort Wayne cut the deficit in half on a 2-out RBI single by Nerwilian Cedeño, but the TinCaps couldn’t close the gap.

Fort Wayne has Monday off before hosting Great Lakes for a 6-game series. Game one is Tuesday, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.