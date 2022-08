MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – Guti Ruiz blasted his fifth home run in a TinCaps uniform this season – a two-run shot in the bottom of the second inning – but those would be the only runs Fort Wayne would muster on the evening as the Caps fell in the series opener by a score of 13-2 on Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

The TinCaps and Loons play game two of their six-game series in Midland at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.