Ruiz homers again as TinCaps win for fourth time in last five games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – An early offensive start and an incredibly strong finish by the bullpen propelled the Fort Wayne TinCaps to their second consecutive win over the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Thursday night at Parkview Field, 3-1.

The TinCaps (32-37) opened the night with a bang in the bottom of the first. After second baseman Chris Givin walked to lead off Fort Wayne’s offensive night, center fielder Agustin Ruiz belted his 12th home run of the season, and his second in three nights. The two-run blast gave Ruiz 45 RBIs on the year, which is the sixth-highest mark in High-A Central. His 12 homers rank seventh.

The lone run for the Dragons (37-31) came on an RBI single from first baseman Victor Ruiz in the third inning, plating right fielder Quin Cotton. Cotton had reached on a single as part of a four-hit night. All 10 of the Dragons hits on the night were singles.

After starter Anderson Espinoza threw the first 2 2/3 innings, the bullpen was masterful. The quartet of Edwuin Bencomo, Sam Williams, Austin Smith, and Ramon Perez carried the ‘Caps through the eighth, combining for 5 1/3 shutout innings, two hits, seven strikeouts, and no walks.

In the bottom of the eighth, Fort Wayne extended its lead to 3-1 on an RBI single from designated hitter Jonny Homza, driving in left fielder Grant Little, who had previously doubled.

Wen-Hua Sung pitched a scoreless ninth, securing his second save of the year and his first at Parkview Field.

Next Game: Friday, July 23 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Moises Lugo

· Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Noah Davis (No. 26 Reds prospect)

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com