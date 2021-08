MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – Agustin Ruiz mashed a three-run home run in the top of the third inning for his 15th long ball of the season as the TinCaps went on to defeat the Great Lakes Loons 12-5 at Dow Diamond on Wednesday night.

The TinCaps and Loons will play game three of their six-game series on Thursday night.