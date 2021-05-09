Ruiz & Almanzar Homer, But Fort Wayne Falls to West Michigan by 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The duo of Agustin Ruiz and Luis Almanzar provided an offensive spark for the TinCaps on Saturday night at Parkview Field, but it wasn’t enough in a 16-6 setback against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate).

Contrary to what the final scoreline may indicate, pitching was the story early. TinCaps right-handed pitcher Moises Lugo started the game for the TinCaps, getting through four innings, allowing just one run and sitting in the mid-90s with his fastball velocity.

In the bottom of the fourth, the ‘Caps grabbed the lead thanks to the right fielder Ruiz’s bomb. After Danny Cabrera plated the first run of the game in the top half of the inning with a sacrifice fly, Ruiz launched a no-doubt home run to right field, plating third baseman Kelvin Melean and giving Fort Wayne a 2-1 lead. Ruiz hit a grand slam on Friday, too.

Things began to unravel for TinCaps pitching, however, in the fifth inning. Spencer Torkelson, 2020’s first overall pick, drove in the first two runs of his Minor League Baseball career, with a two-out single. The Whitecaps scored five in the fifth to build a 6-2 lead.

Though Fort Wayne earned a run back in the home fifth as third baseman Melean mashed an RBI double, West Michigan responded with three more in the seventh to go up 9-3.

Almanzar, who started at first base, hit a three-run blast to left field in the home eight that trimmed the deficit to 9-6. But a seven-run barrage for the visitors in the ninth turned the game in a route.

The Whitecaps went 8-for-17 with runners in scoring position, while the TinCaps were 2-for-11. West Michigan produced seven RBIs with two outs compared to no two-out RBIs for Fort Wayne.

Next Game: Sunday, May 9 vs. West Michigan (1:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ethan Elliott

Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Keider Montero