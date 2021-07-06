Rough night as TinCaps drop sixth in a row with loss to Captains

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Catcher Jonny Homza had two hits, but the TinCaps lost to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians affiliate), 12-3, on Tuesday night at Parkview Field in the opener of their six-game series.

Both teams scored a pair of runs in the first inning, but from there, Lake County (30-25) plated eight unanswered across the second through seventh innings to take a commanding 10-2 lead. Meanwhile, Fort Wayne (23-31) managed just a run in the seventh. The Captains put an exclamation point on their performance with a two-run laser of a homer run to left field by second baseman Brayan Rocchio.

The visitors were also buoyed by a pair of two-run homers from designated hitter Victor Nova. The left-handed batter socked a go-ahead blast in the second, and then an insurance two-run shot in the seventh. A three-hit night for Nova boosted his season batting average to .200. He entered the game with two homers in his first 40 games this year.

The first run for the TinCaps came via a bases-loaded walk drawn by left fielder Tirso Ornelas. The second came across on a fielding error. The third was the product on a ground ball double play with the bases full.

Homza doubled in the first and singled in the seventh. His .413 on-base percentage ranks third in High-A Central.

Third baseman Chris Givin, Ornelas, and shortstop Justin Lopez each walked twice.

However, Lake County out-hit Fort Wayne, 15-4. The Captains drove in six of their runs with two outs, while the TinCaps finished 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Next Game: Wednesday, July 6 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

· – Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Erik Sabrowski

· – Lake County Probable Starter: RHP Xzavion Curry

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com