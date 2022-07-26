PEORIA, Ill. (WANE) – The TinCaps are now on a 3-game win streak after dominating the Peoria Chiefs, 11-4, on Tuesday.

Corey Rosier got the scoring started in the top of the third inning, hitting a three RBI double to left field. The TinCaps outfielder scored batted in another run for Fort Wayne in the top of the eighth inning on a line drive to right field.

Meanwhile, Brandon Valenzuela, Cole Cummings and Matthew Acosta each finished the night with two RBI.

Tuesday also marked the return of outfielder Joshua Mears, the Padres’ eighth best prospect according to MLB.com. Mears got on base once on a walk.

Fort Wayne continues their series in Peoria on Wednesday night at 7:35 p.m.