FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday, the TinCaps failed to clinch a series win over Lake County with a 5-2 loss on Sunday afternoon.

Anthony Vilar barreled a 3-1 pitch in the bottom of the third inning to put Fort Wayne on the scoreboard, 1-0. It was also Vilar’s first home run in a TinCaps uniform. Lake County tied the game in the next inning with a solo shot by Johnathan Rodriguez.

The TinCaps would regain the lead on a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning, 2-1. However, that would wrap up the scoring for Fort Wayne.

In the top of the seventh inning, Rodriguez tied the game again with another solo shot to left field. Lake County would take the lead for good on a 3-run bomb by Alexfri Planez.

Sunday’s loss guaranteed a 3-3 series tie between the TinCaps and Captains. Fort Wayne has Monday off before hosting Lansing for a 6-game series starting Tuesday.